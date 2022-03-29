Mulberry profits to be ahead of expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mulberry profits to be ahead of expectations

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 7:38 am
Sales and profits at Mulberry will be ahead of expectations (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Luxury fashion group Mulberry has announced that profits and sales will be ahead of expectations as it recovers faster from the pandemic than first thought.

The company said the robust sales trend delivered in the six months to September has continued into the second half of its financial year.

Extra cash made will now be used to increase the fashion brand’s marketing and advertising spend to further build brand awareness, Mulberry said.

And even with the extra spending, profits will still be ahead of market expectations for the group, it added.

Gross margins on products have been maintained, having hit 69% last year, compared with 59% in 2020.

In November, the company revealed a 34% boost in sales to £65.7 million for the six months to September 25, with a £2.4 million loss turned into a £10.2 million pre-tax profit for the period.

Bosses have been focusing on full-price sales and moving away from discounting, as pandemic restrictions ended.

Asia has been a strong growth area for the brand, with rich shoppers from the Far East opting to spend cash locally instead of travelling to the UK and Europe.

Strong sales in the US also helped Mulberry’s post-Covid recovery and bosses said at the time that supply chain issues had been offset by stocking up on raw materials at its Somerset factories.

