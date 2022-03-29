Six months left to spend paper £20 and £50 Bank of England banknotes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Six months left to spend paper £20 and £50 Bank of England banknotes

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 5:58 pm
Sarah John, chief cashier of the Bank of England, with a new £50 banknote featuring Alan Turing in 2021. People and businesses have just six months left before paper £20 and £50 banknotes lose their legal tender status (Hollie Adams/PA)
People and businesses have just six months left before paper £20 and £50 Bank of England banknotes lose their legal tender status.

The Bank will be withdrawing the legal tender status of the paper £20 and £50 notes after September 30 2022, and it is encouraging anyone who has them at home to spend or deposit them at their bank or Post Office.

There are around £7 billion worth of paper £20 banknotes and £10.5 billion worth of paper £50 notes still in circulation.

They are being replaced with the new polymer versions as they are returned.

The new polymer £20 was first issued on February 20 2020, and the polymer £50 note was first issued on June 23 2021.

Once the September 30 deadline has passed, people will no longer be able to spend Bank of England paper notes in shops, or use them to pay businesses.

People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit withdrawn notes into their account.

Some post offices may also accept withdrawn notes as payment for goods and services or as a deposit to an account accessed via them.

The Bank of England will continue to exchange all withdrawn notes.

The Bank of England’s chief cashier Sarah John said: “Over the past few years we have been changing our banknotes from paper to polymer, because these designs are more difficult to counterfeit, whilst also being more durable.

“A large number of these paper notes have now been returned to us, and replaced with the polymer £20 featuring the artist JMW Turner, and the polymer £50 featuring the scientist Alan Turing.

“However if members of the public still have any of these paper notes in their possession, they should deposit or spend them whilst they can.”

