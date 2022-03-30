Demand for gold from Russians gives Polymetal boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Demand for gold from Russians gives Polymetal boost

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 8:17 am
Gold demand has risen in Russia. (Niall Carson/PA)
Anglo-Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal said it has seen a hike in demand from Russians trying to stash their cash in gold.

The business said that it was still able to sell gold from Russia to East Asia and Kazakhstan, despite crippling sanctions on Russia from Western countries.

While export opportunities to Europe and the US have dropped, Polymetal said that Russian retail customers – that is to say individuals rather than banks and other institutions – have been snapping up the precious metal.

“Domestic demand for gold is boosted by local retail investment,” it said in an update to a worried London stock market on Wednesday.

Shares in Polymetal have cratered since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine over a month ago.

Before renewed hostilities broke out on February 24, shares in the business were trading at around 1,100p each.

On Tuesday they closed at 340p, having recovered from sub-100p lows earlier this month.

The business said: “In Russia, sales of gold and silver concentrates continue normally to East Asia and Kazakhstan.

“Shipments have been temporarily impacted by the change of freight and logistics service providers, which is likely to result in higher costs.

“Sales of gold bullion in Russia have been restored to new counterparties on terms consistent with those received earlier.”

After its entire board left the FTSE 100 listed firm appointed five new independent directors and a new chair. Shareholders are set to meet to vote on the appointments on April 25.

New chair Riccardo Orcel said: “It is my opinion that investors, private and institutional, that collectively control over 75% of this company deserve a board that will lead the company through this turbulent time, preserving and hopefully rebuilding the value of their investment as well as protecting the livelihood of thousands of employees, contractors, suppliers and other stakeholders.”

