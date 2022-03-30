Shepherd Neame returns to profit, but cautions over inflation hit to margins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Shepherd Neame returns to profit, but cautions over inflation hit to margins

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 9:12 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:32 am
(Shepherd Neame Brewery)
Pub and brewing group Shepherd Neame has cheered a return to profit, but cautioned over a hit from rising costs and consumer belt-tightening.

The firm, which runs 302 pubs primarily in the South East, said while its trading has bounced back to levels seen before the pandemic struck, its profit margins have yet to fully recover amid inflation pressures.

The group said its profitability will continue to be impacted by soaring energy costs and wage bills, with the Ukraine crisis and UK tax hikes compounding the problem.

It said that VAT reverting back to 20% from April, as well as national minimum wage increases and the rise in national insurance contributions, “coincides with a significant increase in our costs, driven principally by energy prices”.

It warned: “All these factors will put pressure on price and margin.”

Chief executive Jonathan Neame told the PA news agency that the company “has no immediate plans to increase prices” despite the sharp inflation.

“We are all looking at pretty scary raw material inflation as a result of the crisis in Ukraine, although it will take time to recognise the overall impact,” he added.

“Prices are extremely volatile but we are well positioned with our contracts at the moment.

“The market price for wheat and barley has gone through the roof but most of the knock-on impact won’t be for several months and there are still plenty of variables in the picture.”

The group added that consumers are likely to be hit by inflation rocketing to 30-year highs and that “disposable income will be squeezed”.

But it said it had overcome a raft of challenges in its first half to see a marked bounce back, with pre-tax profits of £5.4 million in the six months to December 25 against losses of £7.2 million a year ago.

This came despite Omicron disruption over the key festive season, supply chain woes, rising costs and staff shortages throughout the first half.

It said overall revenues rose to pre-pandemic levels in the half-year, up 54.5% to £78.7 million, with retail pubs trading at 89% of 2020 levels on a like-for-like basis.

Retail pubs have since recovered to pre-pandemic trading, with sales at 110% of 2020 levels in the 13 weeks to March 26.

Like-for-like income in tenanted pubs was 97% of 2020 levels in the nine weeks to February 26.

Beer sales by volume were 0.6% below pre-pandemic levels, it added.

Mr Neame said: “We are now back to pre-pandemic trading levels, have strong cash flow and have returned to profitability.

“Our business is in good shape and has traded well following the lifting of all restrictions.

“However, the current economic uncertainties are putting inflationary pressure on the sector which will impact margins.”

