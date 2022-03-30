Petition calling for 40% cut in fuel duty hits 100,000 signatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Petition calling for 40% cut in fuel duty hits 100,000 signatures

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 12:05 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 12:13 pm
More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for further cuts to fuel duty (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for further cuts to fuel duty.

The milestone means the petition, which calls for fuel duty and VAT on fuel to be slashed by 40% for two years, will now be considered for debate by MPs.

Fuel retailers have been accused of failing to fully pass on a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on March 23.

That was worth a saving of 6p per litre owing to the impact on VAT.

But the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has fallen by just 3.8p per litre.

Pump price of diesel (per litre). (PA Graphics)
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price per litre on Tuesday was 163.5p, compared with 167.3p on March 22.

The average price of diesel fell by 2.2p per litre over the same period, from 179.7p to 177.5p.

RAC fuel spokesman, Rod Dennis, said: “If the Treasury wasn’t aware of the strength of feeling when it comes to fuel prices before the spring statement, it certainly will be now.

“And, with fuel prices still some way off reflecting the full duty cut, it’s understandable that so many drivers remain disappointed when they come to fill up.

“There is now pressure on some retailers to show that drivers really will benefit from the duty cut and, on the Government, as to whether enough has been done to help drivers.”

Pump price of unleaded petrol (per litre). (PA Graphics)
Fuel duty was reduced from 57.95p per litre to 52.95p per litre until March next year.

VAT continues to be charged at 20% on the combined price of the product and the duty.

Questioned about the duty cut by radio station LBC last week, Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, urged retailers to “absolutely pass this on”.

He called on motorists to “shop around” so firms “learn that if they don’t pass this on, then they’re going to lose business”.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent forecourts, wrote to the Cabinet minister on Tuesday explaining many of its members could not lower pump prices “immediately” as duty is charged on their wholesale purchases.

Director, Gordon Balmer, wrote: “The PRA understands why motorists are frustrated with high fuel prices.

“The Government should have established in their announcement that any cut in fuel duty wouldn’t be immediately reflected in pump prices.

“Over the last few weeks, our members have been pricing fuel competitively despite market volatility. Many members are making negative margins, particularly on diesel.”

