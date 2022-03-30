Commodity stock gains help FTSE keep head above water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Commodity stock gains help FTSE keep head above water

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 5:35 pm
A view of the City of London skyline before sunset. London stocks finished higher on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)
Robust commodity stocks and rebounding oil prices kept the FTSE positive on a turbulent day for the markets.

Tuesday’s jump across European markets turned shaky as trading scepticism grew over claims that Russia would scale back its military operations in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 41.5 points, or 0.55%, at 7,578.75 points.

Europe’s other major markets were more impacted by the caution, with French stocks swinging lower as the optimism which drove a sharp increase earlier this week swiftly fading.

The Cac was down 0.74% and the German Dax increased 0.22% by the end of the session.

“Stocks in Europe are retreating this afternoon as investors worry about rising energy costs that will hit consumers hard,” commented Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

“While the FTSE 100 has escaped the losses so far today, with UK bills set to head in the same direction there are big questions about whether economies across the continent will be able to avoid a recession.

“Once again rising commodity prices have been the sticking plaster for the FTSE, masking losses across most of the rest of the index.”

In the US, four days of straight gains came to an end as wavering sentiment led to marginal declines on the opening bell.

Meanwhile, sterling dropped after Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent warned Britain is likely to be facing the worst ever external hit to national income from inflation amid the Ukraine conflict.

The pound decreased by 0.16% against the dollar to 1.315, and fell 0.1% against the euro to 1.178.

In company news, Pearson sat at the foot of the FTSE after private equity giant Apollo dropped its takeover pursuit of the educational publisher.

Apollo said it would not make another offer after Pearson’s board rejected a third bid, worth around £7.2 billion, describing the move as “significantly” undervaluing the company.

Shares in Pearson were 46.6p lower at 739.2p at the close of play.

Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury had a strong performance after soaring sales of the new novel by fantasy author Sarah Maas helped put it on track for better than expected profits.

The company increased its profit outlook for the second time in just over two months as it also overcame printing supply challenges.

Shares in the business increased by 35p to 400p.

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital plummeted in afternoon trading when it postponed Thursday’s planned results announcement after its auditors PwC said they were unable to complete the necessary work in time.

S4 closed 172p lower at 310p as a result.

Shell and BP both moved significantly higher as a result of rising oil prices.

Fears increased again over supply shortages related to the Ukraine conflict, stoking prices again ahead of Thursday Opec meeting.

Brent crude jumped by 3.29% to 113.86 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, up 175p at 3,976p, Shell, up 89.5p at 2,111.5p, Glencore, up 20.05p at 500.7p, Fresnillo, up 29.2p at 744.4p, and Rio Tinto, up 231p at 6,076p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Pearson, down 46.6p at 739.2p, JD Sports, down 7.45p at 152.9p, DS Smith, down 14.9p at 326.8p, Ashtead, down 211p at 4,845p, and St James’s Place, down 60.5p at 1,457p.

