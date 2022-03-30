UK spending on video games reached record amounts in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK spending on video games reached record amounts in 2021

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 7:27 am
A man holds an Xbox 360 controller at a preview event for Star Trek: the Video Game, at the Science Museum, in central Lodnon.
A man holds an Xbox 360 controller at a preview event for Star Trek: the Video Game, at the Science Museum, in central Lodnon.

People in the UK spent a record amount on video games in 2021 – beating the previous high set during the first lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures show.

According to industry body Ukie and its UK Consumer Games Market Valuation, the games market grew 1.9% to £7.16 billion last year.

The growth was driven by console sales – which reached £1.13 billion – due in part to ongoing demand for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch OLED edition which was launched last year, and virtual reality headsets.

Ukie said hardware sales of virtual reality headsets rose by 42% in 2021 to reach £183 million.

In contrast to increases in hardware sales, gaming software revenue dropped slightly compared to 2020, which Ukie suggested was due to a limited number of major gaming releases in 2021 compared to 2020 when a number of high-profile titles, including Animal Crossing New Horizons, were launched.

“The UK consumer games market has consolidated effectively following significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ukie chief executive Jo Twist said.

“The UK is a nation that loves its video games and we should be proud of the positive contribution this sector makes to the economy, to our culture and to wider society.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]