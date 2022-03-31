New era of barcoded stamps beckons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

New era of barcoded stamps beckons

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 7:21 am
(Royal Mail/PA)
(Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail is launching a scheme for customers to swap stamps for the equivalent value of new barcoded ones.

The postal group is moving to barcoded stamps as part of its modernisation drive, with added security features and new services.

Digital stamps launched
Customers can scan the barcodes in the Royal Mail app and watch videos, service information, or even birthday messages and other greetings from senders (Royal Mail/PA)

The development will let customers watch and share videos by scanning the barcoded stamps in the Royal Mail app.

Non-barcoded stamps will remain valid to use until February 2023, but anyone who cannot use them by then can swap them for the equivalent value of barcoded stamps.

Eligible stamps are the regular first and second class “everyday” stamps.

Nick Landon, Royal Mail’s chief commercial officer, said: “As we move to this exciting new era of barcoded stamps, please check your kitchen drawers, wallets and purses for older non-barcoded stamps and make sure you use them up by January 31 2023.

“If you can’t use them up by then, we have set up a swap-out scheme as a simple way to swap your old stamps for our new, digitally enabled ones. Welcome to the new world of barcoded stamps.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal