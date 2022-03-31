New era of barcoded stamps beckons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Royal Mail is launching a scheme for customers to swap stamps for the equivalent value of new barcoded ones.

The postal group is moving to barcoded stamps as part of its modernisation drive, with added security features and new services.

Customers can scan the barcodes in the Royal Mail app and watch videos, service information, or even birthday messages and other greetings from senders (Royal Mail/PA)

The development will let customers watch and share videos by scanning the barcoded stamps in the Royal Mail app.

Non-barcoded stamps will remain valid to use until February 2023, but anyone who cannot use them by then can swap them for the equivalent value of barcoded stamps.

Eligible stamps are the regular first and second class “everyday” stamps.

Since we created the first postage stamp in 1840, things haven’t changed much. But now barcoded stamps are here to make things more innovative, efficient and secure! Find out how we’re upgrading stamps at: https://t.co/YTdNS33xsU pic.twitter.com/GE1Afhe3Vk — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) February 1, 2022

Nick Landon, Royal Mail’s chief commercial officer, said: “As we move to this exciting new era of barcoded stamps, please check your kitchen drawers, wallets and purses for older non-barcoded stamps and make sure you use them up by January 31 2023.

“If you can’t use them up by then, we have set up a swap-out scheme as a simple way to swap your old stamps for our new, digitally enabled ones. Welcome to the new world of barcoded stamps.”