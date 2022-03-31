Royal Bank of Canada agrees £1.6bn takeover of wealth manager Brewin Dolphin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Royal Bank of Canada agrees £1.6bn takeover of wealth manager Brewin Dolphin

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 9:13 am
Brewin Dolphin was founded in 1762 (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Brewin Dolphin was founded in 1762 (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Ancient UK wealth manager Brewin Dolphin has agreed to be bought by the Royal Bank of Canada in a £1.6 billion deal.

The businesses said they had reached an agreement that will see RBC paying 515p per share for the London-based business.

It is more than 60% ahead of where Brewin’s shares closed on Wednesday, at 318p. It also values the business at 2.8% of the £55 billion of assets that it manages.

Founded in 1762, Brewin Dolphin has grown to become one of the largest wealth managers in the UK.

It runs dozens of offices around the UK and works with thousands of independent financial advisers and investment directors.

If shareholders approve the deal, which Brewin directors urged them on Thursday to do, the company will fall into the hands of the younger, but larger, RBC.

It was founded in 1864 and has since grown to a market value of around £121 billion, employing 88,000 people worldwide.

RBC’s Doug Guzman said: “The UK is a key growth market for RBC and Brewin Dolphin provides us with an exceptional platform to significantly transform our wealth management business in the region.”

Brewin is also a “market leader” in Canada and is growing in the US, Mr Guzman said.

“By combining two highly complementary businesses, we will increase the depth and breadth of our services and position the combined business as a premier integrated wealth management provider to private and institutional clients,” he said.

Brewin chief executive Robin Beer said: “The Brewin Dolphin board is pleased to recommend the offer by RBC in the interests of our shareholders, our clients, our people and our business partners.

“Building on the strong organic growth that we have achieved to date, the combined business will create an attractive platform for future growth.

“As part of RBC we would be able to provide our clients with a broader range of products and services, and expand our distribution channels through leveraging RBC’s global presence.”

