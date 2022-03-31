Boots sales jump despite Omicron as owner considers sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Boots sales jump despite Omicron as owner considers sale

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 12:53 pm
Boots (David Parry/PA)
Boots (David Parry/PA)

Boots has revealed a jump in sales despite pressure from the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus as the potential sale process of the pharmacy chain rumbles on.

US parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance confirmed that a “strategic review” of the UK business is in progress, amid speculation that initial takeover offers have been made for the company in recent weeks.

It is understood that US private equity firms Apollo and Sycamore partners are among firms to have placed non-binding offers.

It comes as Boots continued its pandemic recovery, reporting a jump in sales driven by improving high street footfall.

Boots pharmacist
Boots said pharmacy service sales jumped almost 75% due to flu vaccinations and Covid-19 testing (WBA/PA)

Total UK sales grew by 15.2% over the quarter to February 28, compared with the same period last year.

The company added that it witnessed “headwinds from the Omicron variant” but was optimistic about strong like-for-like trading.

Beauty sales were particularly strong over the period, the company added.

Meanwhile, the group said flu vaccinations, Covid-19 testing and new online health services helped its pharmacy services business report almost 75% sales growth.

Sebastian James, managing director of Boots UK & Republic of Ireland, said it is a “very exciting time” for the chain.

He said: “Boots continues to bounce back strongly from the pandemic and delivered another solid performance this quarter, with sustained retail and pharmacy sales growth and market share gains across all categories.

“Our strategic focus continues to be on transforming our beauty, healthcare and digital offerings and this quarter we made excellent progress – with strong take-up of our new and existing healthcare services while maintaining our leading position in the growing beauty category.”

