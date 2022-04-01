Clothes-seller Quiz ups outlook and expects first profit in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Clothes-seller Quiz ups outlook and expects first profit in three years

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 7:48 am
The business said that it expects to have made a profit of about £500,000 in the year to the end of March before tax (Quiz/PA)

Clothing retailer Quiz said it expects to have swung to a slim profit over the last year for the first time since 2019.

The business said that it expects to have made a profit of about £500,000 in the year to the end of March before tax.

This would be the first time in three years that the business managed to become profitable.

In the year ending March 2019 it made a £600,000 profit, but it has made losses of £3 million and nearly £10 million in the years since.

The news came as Quiz upped its revenue forecast for the year.

It said that the good momentum that it had seen over Christmas had continued through the last three months.

“This encouraging momentum was achieved across both the group’s store and concession portfolio as well as its e-commerce website, and resulted in like-for-like revenues broadly consistent with those generated in the 2019 financial year, prior to the impact of Covid-19.

As a result revenue is expected to hit £78 million, ahead of expectations, the business said.

It said that margins in the last quarter also managed to mirror their 2019 levels.

“This was driven by strong full-price sell-through of Quiz’s trademark occasion-wear and dressy casualwear products in response to the increased prevalence of social occasions such as weddings, and holidays compared to the previous year,” it said.

The business said it was holding cash of £4.2 million, measured in net terms.

“Encouraged by the positive performance delivered during the year, which highlights the strength and awareness of the Quiz brand and the growing customer demand for its trademark dressy and occasionwear offering, the board is confident in the group’s continued profitable revenue growth,” the company said.

