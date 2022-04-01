Sanne sees revenue grow despite takeover ‘distractions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sanne sees revenue grow despite takeover ‘distractions’

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 8:51 am
Sanne agreed a takeover last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The bosses of Sanne have said that they managed to push past the distraction caused by a series of takeover bids to post significant growth.

The asset manager saw turnover push up 16.5% to £203.7 million and has benefited from a recovery in the market for alternative assets.

In August it agreed to a £1.5 billion takeover from Apex Group after a battle of the suitors between Apex and Cinven, a private equity firm based in London.

Chairman Rupert Robson and chief executive Martin Schnaier, in a joint statement on Friday, said: “Despite the material distractions arising from well-publicised offers for the company during the year, 2021 has seen a strong financial performance from the group, with impressive double-digit growth and maintenance of healthy profit margins and cash conversion.”

The business reported a loss of £2.2 million before tax in 2021, from a £20.5 million profit the year before.

They said that Sanne has started to see good returns from its investment in business development and product specialist teams. The investment has happened over the last three years and has helped grow the company’s revenue.

“It is particularly pleasing to see this result given that the group was the subject of takeover speculation and a formal offer period for the majority of the year,” they said.

It won £33.4 million in new business last year, which is more than 48% higher than the year before and a record high for the business.

“We have also successfully completed three acquisitions in the year to both drive growth and expand the group’s geographic footprint and augment our capabilities in our target end markets,” the bosses said.

