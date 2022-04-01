Corbin & King founder loses ownership battle for restaurant group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Corbin & King founder loses ownership battle for restaurant group

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 1:09 pm
The Wolseley restaurant is in central London (Tim Ireland/PA)
The Wolseley restaurant is in central London (Tim Ireland/PA)

Thai hotel group Minor International has won a bitter battle for control of Corbin & King, the restaurant group behind the Wolseley and Delaunay in London.

The conclusion of the lengthy ownership saga means Jeremy King, who co-founded the renowned group with Chris Corbin, will hand over full control of the business.

Minor, which was already a majority shareholder, beat an offer from the founder to take control in an auction held by administrators.

It is understood Minor paid more than £60 million to take control as part of the deal sealed on Friday morning.

The founders had sold a controlling stake in the company four years ago and had since fallen out with the Thai firm over Corbin & King’s plans following the pandemic.

In January, the hotel giant forced Corbin & King, which also owns Brasserie Zedel and other restaurants, into administration.

The company founders described the move at the time as a “power play” and claimed there was “absolutely no need” for it to enter insolvency.

On Friday morning, Mr King emailed customers to confirm he lost out in the auction process.

“We took part in the auction to try and buy the business and assets of Corbin & King that we didn’t already own, including of course all the restaurants,” he wrote.

“Regrettably, that attempt failed and Minor Hotel Group was the successful bidder, buying the entire business.”

Mr King said he therefore no longer has a stake in the company but remains as an employee for the time being.

Dillip Rajakarier, group chief executive of Minor International, said: “We are delighted that our offer was accepted and we can now look forward to building on the existing strong foundations to drive growth in the UK and internationally.”

