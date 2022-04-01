Betting giant Entain set for online slowdown after pandemic boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Betting giant Entain set for online slowdown after pandemic boom

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 3:27 pm
Coral and Ladbroke owner Entain is expected to show a slowdown in online gambling after pandemic restrictions eased (Matt Alexander/PA)
The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral is expected to report a slowdown in online growth as the end of lockdown punctures the at-home gambling boom which has boosted profits in the last two years.

Entain, the online and high street gambling firm, will release its trading statement on Thursday April 7 with results from the past quarter.

Last month, it reported double-digit online growth in 2021 for the ninth consecutive year as it profited from bored people locked down during the pandemic.

Expansion in the US further strengthened its position after the relaxation of gambling rules in 2018 ended an era of sports betting prohibition across the country.

But two failed takeover bids in 2021 from US firms MGM and DraftKings could leave investors wondering what the future holds for the gambling giant.

The end of UK lockdowns will see punters returning to high street betting shops, although investors will be keen to see profitable online demand remaining high.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Growth has been nothing shy of exceptional, as expansion in the growing US markets brings the business ever closer to profitability.

“For investors, that growth needs to continue, or the higher-than-average valuation could come under pressure.”

The return of a busy sporting calendar this spring offers big opportunities for punters to cash in on bets, with the Grand National, Cheltenham Festival and Formula 1 all likely to help profits for Entain.

Last year, Entain said more than 150,000 customers visited its websites every minute during the Grand National horse race.

Investors will also be hoping the company lays out a robust set to predictions for the rest of the year as the spectre of UK gambling reform once again looms.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, warned: “Some shareholders may now be fretting about the outcome of the Government’s review of the 2005 Gambling Act here in the UK, which represents just over one-third of the total group’s business.”

He said much tighter regulation and checking of gamblers’ affordability, losses and maximum stakes could make it much harder for punters to strike a wager in their usual way.

But supporters say the intent is to protect vulnerable people and problem gamblers despite Entain introducing its own range of checks last year.

Analysts at Investec expect Entain to be better protected against regulatory risks than most other companies.

