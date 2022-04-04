Sales beat expectations at Franco Manca owner after virus curbs ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sales beat expectations at Franco Manca owner after virus curbs ease

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 12:06 pm
Franco Manca owner Fulham Shore has said sales and earnings have been better than expected (The Fulham Shore/PA)
The owner of pizza chain Franco Manca has said strong customer numbers since the easing of pandemic restrictions have helped drive it to better-than-expected sales and earnings.

Shares in The Fulham Shore, which also owns the Real Greek restaurant brand, increased on Monday.

The company said positive momentum and new openings mean revenues jumped back to around pre-pandemic levels.

Bosses therefore expect that revenues and earnings before tax “will be ahead of last year’s figures and comfortably ahead of market expectations” for the year to March 27.

Fulham Shore said it expects revenues of about £73.4 million for the year, and earnings of £16.5 million.

The group added that it witnessed cost increases throughout the year across transport and raw materials due to the impact of pandemic disruption.

It said it has therefore made “small price increases” to help offset this inflationary pressure.

Fulham Shore said the opening of a raft of new restaurants, taking it to 82 sites across both brands, has helped drive growth.

“The group also made excellent progress against its UK expansion plans by opening 10 new restaurants, including Franco Manca pizzeria in Blackheath and Baker Street in London, and sites in Bishop’s Stortford and Cheltenham,” it said.

“The Real Greek opened three new restaurants in Bluewater, Kent, Corn Exchange, Manchester and The Trafford Centre, Manchester, all of which opened in the second half, were received very well by customers and have enjoyed strong trading momentum since opening.”

The company also said it plans to open 18 more restaurants across Franco Manca and The Real Greek by the end of the current financial year.

