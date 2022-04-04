Will your local bus service benefit from extra funding?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Will your local bus service benefit from extra funding?

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 12:35 pm
The Government has announced which areas will receive funding to boost bus services (Dave Thompson/PA)
The Government has announced which areas will receive funding to boost bus services (Dave Thompson/PA)

The Government has announced which areas of England will receive funding to boost bus services.

Here is a list of the 31 successful applicants and how much they have been awarded under the latest round of the Bus Service Improvement Plan scheme:

Blackburn with Darwen and Lancashire: £34.2 million

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole: £8.9 million

Brighton and Hove: £27.9 million

Central Bedfordshire: £3.7 million

City of York: £17.4 million

Cornwall (including Isles of Scilly): £13.3 million

Derby City: £7 million

Derbyshire: £47 million

Devon: £14.1 million

East Sussex: £41.4 million

Greater Manchester: £94.8 million

Hertfordshire: £29.7 million

Kent: £35.1 million

Liverpool City Region: £12.3 million

Luton: £19.1 million

Norfolk: £49.6 million

North East and North of Tyne: £163.5 million

North East Lincolnshire: £4.7 million

Nottingham City: £11.4 million

Nottinghamshire: £18.7 million

Oxfordshire: £12.7 million

Portsmouth: £48.3 million

Reading: £26.3 million

Somerset: £11.9 million

Stoke-on-Trent: £31.7 million

Warrington: £16.2 million

West Berkshire: £2.6 million

West Midlands: £87.9 million

West of England and North Somerset: £105.5 million

West Sussex: £17.4 million

West Yorkshire: £70 million

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal