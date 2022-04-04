LV= paid out nearly £12m for coronavirus-related claims in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
LV= paid out nearly £12m for coronavirus-related claims in 2021

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 12:02 am
Protection specialist LV= said it paid out nearly £12 million for claims directly related to Covid-19 last year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Protection specialist LV= has said it paid out nearly £12 million for claims directly related to Covid-19 last year.

LV=’s analysis of its records showed 724 life assurance claims in 2021 totalling £11.3 million were related to Covid-19. Life assurance policies pay out when a policyholder dies.

Coronavirus-related payments also included £130,000-worth of personal sick pay payouts, £84,000-worth of critical illness payments and £64,000-worth of income protection payouts.

This made around £11.6 million payments in total related to Covid-19.

LV= said life assurance claims (including terminal illness and 50-plus claims) totalled nearly £74 million, supporting more than 6,600 families and their loved ones.

The main causes for claims were cancer (39%), Covid-19 (16%) and heart-related conditions (15%), the insurer said.

In total, LV= said it paid record individual protection claims totalling more than £119 million during 2021.

It supported more than 9,000 claimants and their families, paying 96% of all individual protection claims including life, critical illness and income protection.

LV= said some claims were not paid for a variety of reasons, including failing to disclose existing medical conditions, misrepresentation and fraud, and not meeting the policy definitions.

Claims for personal sick pay protection, which is designed for self-employed and contract workers, totalled more than £2.7 million. The youngest claimant was aged 19 and the top reasons for claims were musculoskeletal (37%), Covid-19 (21%) and fractures (11%).

Anna Rogers, head of underwriting and claims at LV=, said: “In 2021, Covid continued to dominate our lives and was a key element in our claims experience across multiple products. We do expect to see these claims reduce as we continue to live with the virus and testing decreases.

“Those in the industry know that supporting individuals and their families going through a life-changing event is the reason why we do what we do.

“The LV= wealth and wellbeing monitor revealed that one in four didn’t have protection insurance because they didn’t know enough about it. We still have some way to go to build public trust and demonstrate just how important protection is.”

