Walkers targets 50% healthy products amid looming junk food restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Walkers targets 50% healthy products amid looming junk food restrictions

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 12:03 am
Walkers has said it will reformulate ranges as it seeks to increase its number of healthy products (Simon Cooper/PA)
Walkers has said it will reformulate ranges as it seeks to increase its number of healthy products (Simon Cooper/PA)

Walkers has said it plans to make at least half its products healthy or low-calorie by 2025 as it faces new regulations targeting junk food.

The crisps giant said it will invest £35 million over the next three years into a programme that will include reformulating some of its existing range and bringing new healthier products to supermarket shelves.

Last month, Walkers launched its first crisps that are not considered HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) by Government standards.

a child eating a packet of Quavers crisps
Walkers, the creator of Quavers, plans to make half of its products healthy or low-calorie within the next three years (Lynne Cameron/PA)

It said it will launch other products similar to the Walkers 45% less salt range and change its Walkers Baked, Doritos Dippers and Popworks products so they are considered non-HFSS.

The move comes ahead of new rules coming into force in October that will restrict advertising and promotional deals, such as buy-one-get-one-free, on HFSS classified foods.

Walkers said its reformulated Walkers Baked, Doritos Dippers and Popworks products will come to shelves in the coming months.

It added that further innovation is planned for next year as well as significant advertising and marketing investment to encourage customers to make healthier choices.

Jason Richards, general manager of PepsiCo UK & Ireland, said: “This is a significant milestone in our long-term commitment to provide smart snacking choices, without compromising on taste.

“We’ve been making changes to our portfolio over many years, but now is the time for even bolder action.

“We have set ourselves the ambitious goal of a 50% sales target for non-HFSS or lower calorie snacks.

“We’ve got a long way to go from where we are now, but we’re determined to make this happen.

“Thanks to our research and development and nutrition experts, I’m confident that people up and down the country will enjoy these new products as much as their old favourites.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal