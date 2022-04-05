Moss Bros eyes pipeline of new shops as pandemic recovery continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moss Bros eyes pipeline of new shops as pandemic recovery continues

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 11:16 am
Men’s formalwear brand Moss Bros has said it plans to open new stores after earnings rebounded amid the company’s continued pandemic recovery (PA)
Men’s formalwear brand Moss Bros said it plans to open new shops after earnings rebounded amid the company’s continued pandemic recovery.

The firm, acquired by Crew Clothing owner Brigadier for £22 million in 2020, was hit hard by declining demand for suits and smart shirts during the pandemic as more people worked from home.

On Tuesday, the retailer said it has been boosted by the launch of casual wear ranges, although its sales remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

Moss Bros posted a turnover of £93.1 million for the year to January, compared with a turnover of £128.3 million over the same period two years earlier.

However, it said its earnings before tax have more-than-tripled against pre-Covid levels to £17 million for the past year.

The retailer is now expanding its store portfolio as a result, with the firm opening a new Woking store last month.

It said it has identified a pipeline of 10 potential new shops over the 12 months and is in talks with landlords.

Moss Bros also said it has seen “encouraging results” through selling its products on Next and John Lewis’ online platforms.

Brian Brick, chief executive officer, said: “Over the course of the last two years we have seen consumer behavioural changes like never before.

“The key to our success as a business has been the ability to remain agile and meet the evolving wants and needs of our menswear audience.

“I was never in doubt that people would welcome the opportunity to dress up again with the opening of events, as well as weddings.

“We are pleased with the results and the progress we have made.”

