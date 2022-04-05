Sun shines on utility companies as FTSE outperforms peers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sun shines on utility companies as FTSE outperforms peers

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 5:36 pm
Companies behind the UK’s power and water supply gained on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

London’s top index outperformed its international peers on Tuesday as it was helped by some of its utility companies.

Looking ahead to the Government’s energy strategy, which is finally probably going to be published this week, some of the UK’s biggest energy companies gained over the trading.

National Grid and SSE were both up around 3%, while water companies also came along for the ride, with Severn Trent and United Utilities.

CMC Markets analyst, Michael Hewson, said that concerns over the killings of civilians in Bucha in Ukraine, and the potential EU ban on Russian coal that could come in response, has hit European markets.

“It is becoming ever clearer that Russia is likely to become increasingly more isolated as sanctions get tightened and widened further, with the prospect that inflationary pressure in the global economy will remain more persistent in the coming months,” he said.

The FTSE outperformed with a 0.7% or 54.8 point rise, hitting 7,613.72, due to the “more defensive energy sector holding up well, ahead of the publication of the UK Government’s new energy security strategy later this week, with SSE shares hitting a new record high, while National Grid and United Utilities shares have also moved higher,” Mr Hewson said.

The index likely also won out because of a weak pound. The price of sterling dropped 0.22% to 1.3102 against the dollar. It dropped just 0.06% to 1.1996 euros.

The Dax in Germany dropped 0.7%, while France’s Cac 40 fell by 1.3%.

Shortly after markets closed in Europe, the S&P 500 was trading down 0.6% on Wall Street and the Dow Jones was down 0.1%.

Oil prices were stable, with Brent crude trading down just 0.2% to 107.36 dollars per barrel.

In company news, both Crest Nicholson and Taylor Wimpey saw their shares drop when they revealed new bills to ensure tall buildings are fire safe.

The companies, and Persimmon, signed up to a new Government safety pledge for medium-height buildings.

Crest said this would cost it between £80 million and £120 million, its shares dropped 2.8%. Taylor Wimpey will put aside another £80 million – its shares closed down 0.7%.

Shareholders in Go-Ahead were cautiously optimistic about a new promise of new pay-outs and increased earnings.

The transport group said that, as it recovers from the pandemic, it hopes to return to its old dividend policy and is looking to buy bus companies abroad.

Shares rose 2.3%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were: National Grid, up 42p to 1,211p; SSE, up 61p to 1,797p; United Utilities, up 39p to 1,166p; Croda, up 262p to 8,028p; and GlaxoSmithKline, up 51p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were: Airtel Africa, down 6p to 138.3p; Melrose Industries, down 4p to 122.95p; Endeavour Mining, down 61p to 1,900p; Smiths Group, down 43p to 1,389p; and CRH, down 90p to 2,980p.

