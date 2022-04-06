Britons back insulation as most important route to curb Russian gas use – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Britons back insulation as most important route to curb Russian gas use – poll

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 10:01 am
Fitting insulation in a loft (Philip Toscano/PA)
Insulating homes is the top priority for Britons in the push to reduce the use of Russian gas, a survey suggests.

A poll for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit found that 84% of those asked about the action the Government should take to curb reliance on gas from Russia thought insulation was very or fairly important.

But just four in 10 (41%) thought it was important for the Government to focus on increasing domestic gas production by drilling or fracking, the survey of 1,473 UK adults by YouGov found.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) thought it was important to provide support to households to install more efficient electric heating systems such as heat pumps.

Seven in 10 backed more gas from other countries such as Algeria, Qatar or the US, while almost as many (69%) thought replacing gas-fired power generation with renewables was key.

There was limited support, at just 31%, for reducing industrial activities, such as shutting factories or cutting their output.

The polling was released ahead of publication of the Government’s delayed energy strategy, which is expected on Thursday to back a boost to new nuclear power and offshore wind – but not cheap onshore wind.

There are concerns it will do nothing to reduce demand for gas through new measures to make homes more energy efficient.

The Government has commissioned a review into the science around fracking, which could pave the way to lifting the moratorium on the controversial process, imposed over the tremors it caused.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has warned fracking will not bring down prices in the near term and will only get the go-ahead if the latest science shows it is safe, sustainable and does not disturb residents.

Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at ECIU, said: “The key question is will the Government prioritise helping people cut their home gas use in its energy security strategy.

“Only by cutting gas use do you boost energy security and cut bills. You don’t have to pay for or source gas you don’t need.

“The experts are clear that more drilling in the UK will not bring down energy bills as we operate as part of an international market.

“Switching imports away from Russia to other countries is a necessary initial step but won’t help in the short or longer term with the high price of gas.”

