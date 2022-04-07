Ladbrokes owner boosted by high street bookies amid online slowdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ladbrokes owner boosted by high street bookies amid online slowdown

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 8:11 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 8:53 am
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)

Betting giant Entain has hailed a “strong start” to 2022 as rebounding sales from its high street bookies offset an online slowdown as pandemic restrictions relaxed.

The Ladbrokes and Coral owner said net gaming revenue increased by 31% for the three months to March 31 compared with the same period last year.

The firm said this was driven by its retail business, which was “up strongly year-on-year” due to Covid-19 closures a year earlier.

It said the high street arm has seen trading settle between 5% and 10% below pre-pandemic levels.

Online gaming revenues dipped 8% for the past quarter as it failed to keep up with a strong lockdown performance.

The group also reported an improvement in its BetMGM unit in the US as it continued to benefit from the expansion of relaxed sports betting regulations.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain’s chief executive, said: “We have started the year with a good performance across all areas of our business, driven as ever by the strength of our industry-leading platform.

“We have delivered strong performances in all of our major markets and I am pleased to report that retail is performing well, with customers returning for our in-store experience.

“As a growing business, we continue to invest in and build our business around our customers to provide them with the best experiences whilst also capturing the many opportunities ahead.

“Given the strength and continuing momentum of our underlying business, coupled with our proven ability to grow both organically and through M&A (mergers and acquisitions), we remain confident in our financial performance for full-year 2022 and beyond.”

Elsewhere, gambling rival 888 has announced a bookbuild which will see it issue more than 70 million new shares to help finance its acquisition of William Hill’s European business.

888 confirmed on Thursday that it has agreed a reduced price of £1.95 billion to buy the William Hill business, which includes its UK betting shops, having previously sealed a £2.2 billion move last year.

The new price was agreed by US seller Caesars Entertainment.

Shares jumped by 28% to 245.6p after it confirmed the price reduction.

