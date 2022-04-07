Tories call for easing of planning laws to allow fracking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tories call for easing of planning laws to allow fracking

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 11:57 am
Tory MPs have called for an easing of planning laws to allow fracking to go ahead where there is local support (Cuadrilla/PA)
Tory MPs have called for an easing of planning laws to allow fracking to go ahead where there is local support.

The backbench 1922 Committee on Beis (Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) urged ministers to create a “permissive planning regime” for both shale gas extraction and renewable energy developments such as wind farms.

Under the proposal, planning consent would require the support of a majority of residents in a local referendum.

As an incentive they could be offered either free or highly subsidised energy or alternatively a share of the revenues from the scheme.

“No community or landowner should have new schemes forced upon them, but members believe there are good incentives available that could result in a more realistic and permissive approach to new developments,” the MPs said.

The report by the committee – chaired by former environment secretary Dame Andrea Leadsom – came as the Government launched its own energy security strategy.

The committee – an offshoot of the main Tory 1922 Committee – is one of a number of such groups set up to look at specific policy areas in an attempt by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconnect with his backbenchers.

Among other recommendations, it noted that many MPs believe supporting the Cambo oil field in the North Sea and going ahead with a new coal mine in Cumbria are “sensible measures” which are “not incompatible with our net-zero ambitions”.

It suggested radiator settings on gas boilers could be reduced to between 55C and 65C – a measure it said could reduce energy usage by up to 15% with no impact on the warmth generated.

It also called for a review of the way the energy price cap operates with a view to “smoothing” the changes, making them more manageable for customers.

Dame Angela said the report sets out practical ideas for measures the Government could take to support consumers currently struggling with the soaring cost of energy.

“We are eagerly awaiting the Government’s new energy strategy, but I am concerned that, whilst it will be great for the medium term, it won’t do enough to help tackle the cost of energy bills this winter,” she said.

