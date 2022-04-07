Tesco to increase pay to £10.10 an hour for shop and warehouse workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tesco to increase pay to £10.10 an hour for shop and warehouse workers

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 12:55 pm
Tesco has announced it will increase staff pay to £10.10 an hour after a £200 million investment (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco has announced it will increase staff pay to £10.10 an hour after a £200 million investment (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tesco has said that its hourly pay for shop staff and warehouse workers will be increased by 5.8% from £9.55 to £10.10.

The retailer, which is the UK’s largest private employer, said the pay increase will come into force from July 24.

It added that the new rate of pay is part of a £200 million investment by the company into its workers, which will also include an extension of the colleague discount allowance and new training.

The move comes after a raft of supermarket rivals, including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi, increased their rate of basic pay.

Tesco also confirmed on Thursday that it will increase the hourly rate for its customer delivery drivers and click & collect assistants to £11 from July.

“This new deal recognises the contribution our colleagues make to our business at a time when household budgets are under pressure,” the company said.

“Given the uncertainty in the economic environment, this will be a one-year deal, rather than two-year, and we will review pay again with Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) in 2023.”

The retailer said it will also increase staff members’ Clubcard discount allowance by £500 to £1,500 for the year as part of investment into the firm’s rewards packages.

Jason Tarry, chief executive of Tesco UK & ROI, said: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Usdaw that recognises the vital role our colleagues play in our business now and in the future, giving them a well-deserved pay rise, more access to extra hours and setting out a long-term commitment and investment in their careers at Tesco.

“These investments in our colleagues are central to making Tesco what we truly want it to be: a great place to work for all, a place that attracts and retains the best talent in the industry.”

Daniel Adams, Usdaw national officer, said: “At such a difficult time, Usdaw is pleased to have secured a pay deal that not only delivers the highest hourly rate of pay in the sector but also delivers on the union’s New Deal for Workers campaign, giving our members the right to request a “normal hours” contract and ensuring a minimum 16-hour contract going forward.

“The pay deal is testament to the hard work of Usdaw members within Tesco throughout the last 12 months and the commitment and dedication of our reps who were involved in negotiating the deal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal