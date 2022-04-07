CD&R proposes petrol stations sale to push through £7bn Morrisons takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
CD&R proposes petrol stations sale to push through £7bn Morrisons takeover

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 2:57 pm
Petrol station at Morrisons in Rochdale. The supermarket chain’s private equity suitor has offered to sell petrol stations to push through its takeover deal (Jon Super/PA)
The competition watchdog has said it could approve Morrisons’ takeover by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) after the US private equity firm proposed the sale of some its petrol station empire.

CD&R, which also owns petrol station giant Motor Fuel Group (MFG), won a lengthy auction to buy the Bradford-based retailer in October.

MFG operates 921 petrol stations across England, Scotland and Wales under a number of different brands, while Morrisons runs 339 petrol stations at its supermarkets.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the £7 billion takeover earlier this year and last month said it could pursue a deeper probe due to competition concerns.

The regulator warned that the takeover of Morrisons could lead to higher fuel prices in 121 locations across the UK.

It said MFG and Morrisons both have forecourts in these locations and would face “limited competition” from other players following the merger.

On Thursday, the CMA said it received a proposal last week from CD&R which would see it sell some of its petrol stations in order to push the takeover through.

“The CMA considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by CD&R, or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA under the enterprise act 2002,” the regulator said in a statement.

The watchdog did not disclose how many forecourts would be sold as part of the proposal.

Earlier this week, Morrisons warned that profits could take a hit as a result of the cost of living crisis and disruption caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

