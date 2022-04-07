Housebuilders fall as FTSE joins global drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Housebuilders fall as FTSE joins global drop

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 5:13 pm
Traders found little to celebrate on Thursday (PA)
Global stock markets registered another tough day on Thursday as housebuilders in London notched up falls.

The FTSE 100 closed up 35.89 points or 0.5%, ending the day at 7,551.81.

It came as Persimmon, Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey all saw their shares drop significantly.

Housebuilders have been in the news all week as one by one they signed up to the Government’s fire safety pledge set up after the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Many have also revealed extra costs that they expect to see.

Bellway, Countryside and Vistry became the latest to book in the costs and sign up to the pledge on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Shell’s shares suffered after it revealed an up to 5 billion dollar (£3.8 billion) hit from the plan to withdraw from Russia.

“The day has been a gloomy one for the FTSE 100. Nonetheless, it is still doing much better than its European rivals since the March low; while the FTSE 100 has nearly returned to its February highs, thanks to the strong performance of oil, mining and banks, the Dax and others continue to struggle, remaining well below the highs from earlier in the year, as their close economic links to Russia make investors nervous,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Germany’s Dax closed down 0.5%, the Paris-based Cac 40 dropped 0.6%.

In New York, the S&P 500 was trading down 0.6%, while its fellow Wall Street index the Dow Jones was down 0.8% by the time markets were closing in Europe.

On currency markets the pound dropped 0.05% to buy 1.3058 dollars and rose 0.06% to 1.1981 euros.

The price of Brent crude oil dipped 1.7%, hitting 99.35 dollars per barrel.

In company news, both Tesco and BT announced pay rises for their staff, 5.8% for the supermarket and around 8% for some BT workers.

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain said it had seen a 31% rise in net gaming revenue in the last three months compared to the same period a year ago.

The bookmaker’s high street sites are doing better than they had been as pandemic restrictions were relaxed.

But investors were unimpressed and shares dipped 2.6%, perhaps due to the fall in online revenue. The company’s online performance was strong during lockdown but fell 8% in the last quarter.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Airtel Africa, up 3.5p to 142.3p, Ocado, up 25.5p to 1,229.5p, Sainsbury’s, up 4.8p to 246p, AstraZeneca, up 206p to 10,668p, and AB Foods, up 26p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Aviva, down 22p to 422.4p, Barratt Developments, down 23p to 507.8p, Entain, down 67p to 1,555p, Abrdn, down 8p to 203p, and Persimmon, down 66p to 2,171p.

