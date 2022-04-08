Manchester Airport warns passengers to expect 90-minute queues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Manchester Airport warns passengers to expect 90-minute queues

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 9:41 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 1:07 pm
Manchester Airport has warned passengers they will face queues of up to 90 minutes this summer as it does not have enough staff (Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Manchester Airport has warned passengers they will face queues of up to 90 minutes this summer as it does not have enough staff (Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Manchester Airport has warned passengers to expect queues of up to 90 minutes due to staff shortages.

Charlie Cornish, chief executive of owner Manchester Airports Group, urged departing travellers to arrive three hours before their flight to avoid missing it.

Passengers have faced long delays and chaotic scenes in recent weeks, with queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in desks and hordes of people waiting to get through security and to pick up luggage.

The airport’s managing director, Karen Smart, resigned on Tuesday.

After cutting thousands of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, the aviation industry in general is suffering from difficulties recruiting staff and waiting for security checks to be passed on new employees.

There has also been a recent rise in coronavirus-related staff sickness.

Pressure on airlines and airports has increased due to the surge in demand for travel during the Easter school holidays.

Mr Cornish said: “The simple fact is that we don’t currently have the number of staff we need to provide the level of service that our passengers deserve.

“Despite our efforts since last autumn, the tight labour market around the airport has meant we have just not been able to hire people quickly enough to establish a full-strength team.”

Staff shortages mean the airport cannot open all its security lanes, resulting in long queues.

“While we still expect most passengers to get through in less than 30-40 minutes, there will be times over the next few months when waiting times will rise to between 60 and 90 minutes,” Mr Cornish said.

“We understand that people will feel anxious about missing their flights when they see queues of this length.

“So for now, we are advising passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before their flight leaves, to allow enough time to check-in, get through security and reach the departure gate.”

The chief executive said the airport is facing “one of the most challenging employment markets we have seen”, with more than half of the candidates offered jobs finding vacancies elsewhere before the aviation vetting process is completed.

But the airport does expect around 250 new security staff to begin work by early May.

Mr Cornish added that he “cannot apologise enough for the disruption people have faced” and insisted “we will be back to where we need to be soon”.

British Airways and easyJet have recently cancelled a total of more than 100 daily flights, and passengers at Heathrow and Birmingham Airports have also complained of long queues.

Planes at Manchester Airport
Manchester Airport bosses said they have ‘just not been able to hire people quickly enough’ (PA)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he warned the aviation sector to “be careful” about cutting jobs during the coronavirus pandemic as demand for travel would “come back again, and that’s what’s
happening”.

Asked about whether security checks for new recruits can be completed faster, he told the PA news agency: “We can’t take shortcuts on security and passengers wouldn’t want us to do that.

“Vetting and checking, particularly for people who are going airside, is absolutely critical. We do need to make sure that work is carried out properly.

“I know that the Home Office are expediting it as much as possible but no-one wants us to cut corners when it comes to their safety and security.”

Civil Aviation Authority chief executive Richard Moriarty has written to airline to stress it is “very important” they set schedules “on a basis that is deliverable given available staff”.

Mr Moriarty also wrote to airports, calling on them to “work closely with airlines” to ensure “disruption is kept to a minimum”.

