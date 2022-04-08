More than a million subscriptions ditched as living costs bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More than a million subscriptions ditched as living costs bite

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 12:21 pm
More than 1.2 million subscription payments have been stopped since summer 2021, according to Lloyds’ analysis of customers’ behaviour (PA)
More than 1.2 million subscription payments have been stopped since summer 2021, according to a major bank’s analysis of customers’ behaviour.

Lloyds Bank looked at people using the Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apps to manage subscription payments between June 2021 and March 2022.

Popular TV, film and music streaming services made up nearly half (47.1%) of regular payments cancelled, with households taking further stock of their discretionary spending as the cost of living climbs.

Regular payments for weight management clubs and gym memberships made up 7.6% of contracts ditched.

Monday is the busiest day for subscription management, the research found, with people aged in their 30s the most likely to use the mobile app to manage payments.

Lloyds Bank has a subscription management tool within its app.

It partnered with Swedish firm Minna Technologies and Visa in 2020 to launch the subscription management service.

The findings follow an earlier spike in people taking out subscriptions during the coronavirus pandemic. Lloyds said new regular subscription payments increased by 70% between January 2020 and March 2021.

Lloyds said the figures indicate people are undertaking a “subscription audit” following the lifting of pandemic restrictions and a rise in day-to-day costs.

Philip Robinson, director of payments at Lloyds Bank, said: “People are looking to take control and budget household spend.”

Here are the percentages of subscriptions cancelled since last summer that fall into various categories, according to Lloyds Bank:

– Streaming services, 47.1%

– Marketplace subscriptions, 17.6%

– Memberships (such as weight management clubs and gyms), 7.6%

– Computer software, 7.1%

– Financial services (such as credit report services), 3.8%

– Gaming, 2.9%

– Telecommunications, 2.6%

– Subscription boxes, 2.1%

