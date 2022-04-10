Scottish businesses expand at fastest pace in nine months, bank says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish businesses expand at fastest pace in nine months, bank says

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 12:03 am
The Royal Bank of Scotland’s seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index was 58.4 last month, up from February’s 55.5 and signalling the fastest expansion in nine months (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s businesses recorded another strong month in March, despite manufacturing firms seeing output falling again.

The Royal Bank of Scotland’s seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index was 58.4 last month, up from February’s 55.5 and signalling the fastest expansion in nine months.

Anything above 50 shows growth, the bank said, with the upturn driven by a sharp increase in business activity in the service sector as manufacturing output fell for the third time in four months.

Malcolm Buchanan, chair of the Scotland Board at The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)

Malcolm Buchanan, chair of the Scotland Board at the bank, said: “The ongoing pandemic recovery and the resulting boost to client confidence supported activity and demand conditions.

“Crucially, however, trends diverged by sector as sharp growth in output at services firms managed to offset a slight contraction in manufacturing production.”

The bank said that while the number of people working in the private sector also grew, supply bottlenecks, material scarcity, rising energy and fuel prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to record increases in both input costs and output prices.

Mr Buchanan said that despite growth overall “supply-side issues and substantial inflationary pressures persisted, with the impact most noticeable across the manufacturing sector”.

“However, services firms saw a record surge in costs in March amid soaring energy and fuel prices, which firms continued to pass on to clients,” he said.

“Given the current state of play with regards to inflation, the downside risks to the demand-side of the economy have intensified.

“But it was encouraging to see strong business sentiment, with firms optimistic for growth opportunities if the Covid-19 recovery continues.”

Researchers for RBS said the optimism firms north of the border felt for the coming year remained strong in March, and registered above the survey’s long term average.

But sentiment weakened since February and was softer than the UK as a whole, the bank said.

And researchers found the rate of input price inflation reached a record high, with manufacturers reporting a quicker increase than service firms.

But the rate of input price inflation in Scotland did register marginally slower in comparison to the UK average, RBS said.

