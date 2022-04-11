Burrito chain Tortilla full of beans as sales momentum continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Burrito chain Tortilla full of beans as sales momentum continues

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 1:20 pm
Restaurant chain Tortilla has reported a jump in sales (Mike Egerton/PA)
Burrito chain Tortilla has hailed “strong” momentum after revealing that sales jumped by more than three-quarters last year following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions.

The restaurant chain saw shares lift higher after it wrapped up its first year as a listed company.

The company said that revenues increased by 79.5% to £48.1 million for the year to January 2, compared with the previous year.

Like-for-like sales were 23.8% of pre-pandemic levels as the company reported increased demand for Mexican food.

It added that sales continued to improve over the first three months of the new financial year.

“Strong trading momentum delivered in the period has continued into 2022, with LFL growth of 20.1% year to date, in line with expectations,” the group said.

Richard Morris, chief executive officer of the business, told the PA news agency he believes Tortilla is well positioned despite pressure on customer finances.

“The market has been very resilient although we recognise that there is always potential for change,” he said.

“But businesses like ourselves do tend to do well amid a downturn because of our value proposition.

“We are always investing to make sure we remain good value for money but still want the product to feel indulgent and I think we could benefit if people are pricing down.”

He said the company has increased pricing on some products in recent weeks but stressed that it has “lower” exposure to particularly inflated products, such as sunflower oil, than competitors.

Mr Morris said: “We are seeing cost rises on things like poultry and dairy but, broadly speaking, we haven’t seen the levels of cost increases which are affecting others in the sector.”

The group, which currently has 68 sites, said it is still continuing to roll out more locations and expects 16 more openings by the end of the year.

It told investors on Monday that it believes it has the potential to grow to around 200 sites.

Shares in Tortilla moved 2.3% higher to 169.9p.

