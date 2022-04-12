Moneysupermarket sees travel insurance bounceback as energy business struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moneysupermarket sees travel insurance bounceback as energy business struggles

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 10:58 am
Travellers have started to return to international routes (Steve Parsons/PA)
Moneysupermarket showed how closely its fortunes have been tied to events outside its control over recent months as Covid and the high energy prices drove its results.

The business has seen an eight-fold increase in revenue from its international travel insurance business.

In the first three months of 2021, it generated around £400,000 from its travel unit due to Covid-linked restrictions.

But as rules lifted, the first quarter of this year ended up being the best three months for two years for the unit, reaching £3.2 million in revenue.

Meanwhile, the home services unit, which includes households switching to new energy suppliers, saw a major drop from this time last year.

Revenue plunged 65% to just £9.1 million over the three months.

Households have had little reason to switch to a new energy supplier for many months.

The high price of gas on the market has meant that suppliers have little ability or incentive to offer deals that are cheaper than the energy price cap, which is set by regulator Ofgem.

This has meant there is no reason for households to turn to comparison websites such as Moneysupermarket – they just go straight to the price cap tariff when their fixed-term deal ends.

It was the growth in the company’s money segment, which rose 37% led by a recovery in borrowing, that helped the business avoid a drop in overall revenue.

Total revenue rose 8% to £92.3 million.

Chief executive Peter Duffy said: “We are pleased with the strong recovery in money and travel, and continue to execute well against our strategy.

“With cost-of-living increases adding pressure to consumer budgets, our distinctive brands remain well positioned to help households save money in a broad range of areas.”

