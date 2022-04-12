Frances O’Grady quits the TUC after nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Frances O’Grady quits the TUC after nine years

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 11:03 am
Frances O’Grady has quit as head of the TUC after nine years. (Stefan Rousseau / PA)
The general secretary of the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) is to step down after nine years at the helm.

Frances O’Grady said she will leave her post at the end of the year, with a replacement elected at the TUC’s annual meeting in September.

The trade union chief was first elected to the position in 2013, making her the first woman to hold the role in the organisation’s history.

She said: “Leading the TUC has been the greatest honour of my life. It has been a privilege to serve the trade union movement.

“Unions are a force for good in British society.

“I am proud of what we achieved during the pandemic – from securing furlough to keeping people safe at work, championing equality and keeping vital services running.”

She added: “The last decade has been turbulent – with three general elections, two anti-trade union bills, an EU referendum and a pandemic to contend with.

“But on every occasion unions have risen to the challenge and fought for working people.”

Under TUC rules each affiliated union is entitled to make a nomination for the position of the general secretary.

Frances O'Grady outside Downing Street
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak with Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, and Dame Carolyn Julie Fairbairn, director general of the CBI(Dominic Lipinski / PA)

If more than one candidate is nominated an election is held at the annual Congress with each union’s vote being cast based on its total membership.

Ms O’Grady replaced Brendan Barber, having been involved with the TUC since 1994.

In 1997, she was appointed to head up the New Unionism campaign and launched the TUC’s Organising Academy, pushing for more women trade union members.

She became deputy general secretary in 2003 and led on ensuring staff working at sites hosting the London 2012 Olympics were guaranteed on-site minimum standards for local jobs, health and safety and the London living wage.

She also served on public bodies, including the Low Pay and the High Pay Commissions and has been a member of the Court of the Bank of England since 2019.

During the pandemic she worked closely with the Government in developing the furlough scheme which saw workers receive guaranteed levels of income while vast parts of the economy were shut down.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, tweeted: “TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has been a great champion for working people all her life. She’s a huge loss to the TUC. I’ll always be grateful for her support and friendship.”

