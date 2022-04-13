Tesco to pay out nearly £50m in ‘thank you bonuses’ to workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tesco to pay out nearly £50m in ‘thank you bonuses’ to workers

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 12:19 pm
Up to 290,000 shop staff, call centre and warehouse workers at Tesco are being awarded a bonus as a special thank you for their efforts over the past year, the retailer has announced (Rui Vieira/PA)
Up to 290,000 shop staff, call centre and warehouse workers at Tesco are being awarded a bonus as a special thank you for their efforts over the past year, the retailer has announced.

Tesco said it will pay out nearly £50 million in “thank you” bonuses to employees across its stores, customer fulfilment and customer engagement centres, worth 1.25% of their annual salaries, at the end of May.

The group said the payout “recognises the way colleagues really stepped up to the industry challenges of the last year” and comes as it reported annual profits more than trebling to over £2 billion.

The bonus is the latest cheer for Tesco workers, after the supermarket giant – the UK’s largest private employer – announced last week that it was hiking pay to over £10 an hour.

It said it was increasing hourly pay for shop staff and warehouse workers by 5.8% from £9.55 to £10.10 from July 24.

The move comes after a raft of supermarket rivals, including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi, increased their rate of basic pay in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Tesco also confirmed last Thursday that it will increase the hourly rate for its customer delivery drivers and click & collect assistants to £11 from July.

The bonus payout follows a challenging year for the supermarket sector, which has had to battle against surging demand in lockdowns, staff shortages due to Covid-19 and supply chain issues at home and abroad.

On announcing the group’s annual figures, Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said: “Over the last year, we delivered a strong performance across the group, growing share in every part of our business.

“We did this by staying focused on our customers and doing the right thing for our colleagues, our supplier partners and the communities we serve.

“I want to thank all of our colleagues who did a brilliant job navigating the ongoing pandemic, dealing with the supply chain challenges in the industry and tackling the onset of increasing inflation.”

