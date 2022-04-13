PZ Cussons boss cautions over ‘most challenging’ environment as sales rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
PZ Cussons boss cautions over ‘most challenging’ environment as sales rise

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 1:00 pm
Undated handout photo issued by PZ Cussons of their Imperial Leather infusions range. The company said cost rises have increased in recent months (PZ Cussons/PA)
Undated handout photo issued by PZ Cussons of their Imperial Leather infusions range. The company said cost rises have increased in recent months (PZ Cussons/PA)

The boss of Imperial Leather owner PZ Cussons has warned the firm is facing the “most challenging” environment many have seen as cost pressures escalated further in recent weeks.

However, the company saw shares improve as it stuck firm with its financial guidance despite the caution.

Jonathan Myers, chief executive officer of PZ Cussons, said the business has cut costs across its operations to offset rising costs.

“The external environment is amongst the most challenging many of us have seen,” he said.

“Input costs have continued to escalate in recent weeks, and it is likely that household budgets will soon come under pressure.”

The company said changes to pricing and productivity improvements partially offset higher cost headwinds in the past quarter.

PZ Cussons reported that group like-for-like revenues grew by 8.5% to £146.3 million for the three months to February 28, compared with the same period a year earlier.

It said this was particularly boosted by strong growth in Africa as its European sales nudged lower for the period.

Nevertheless, the group said it was optimistic as growth across the group accelerated from the previous quarter.

Mr Myers added: “It is just over a year since we set out our new strategy, to return PZ Cussons to sustainable, profitable revenue growth.

“While the coming months will continue to be challenging for us and the wider consumer goods sector, the strength of our brands and our strategic progress gives me confidence in the long term prospects for the business.”

Shares in the business moved 2.7% higher to 206p in early trading.

