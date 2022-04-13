P&O’s Pride of Kent remains detained after additional deficiencies found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
P&O’s Pride of Kent remains detained after additional deficiencies found

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 8:17 pm
The Pride of Kent is to remain detained after failing a reinspection by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A P&O Ferries vessel is to remain detained after “additional deficiencies” were found during a reinspection.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said there were issues with safety systems and crew documentation for the Pride of Kent, which has now been detained for more than a fortnight.

P&O Ferries suspended most of its operations when it replaced nearly 800 seafarers with cheaper agency workers on March 17.

The MCA said it had advised P&O to invite the agency back when the issues with Pride of Kent, which was detained on March 28, have been addressed.

An MCA spokesperson said on Wednesday evening: “The Pride of Kent will remain detained following the reinspection of the ferry today which found a number of additional deficiencies including in safety systems and crew documentation.

“We have advised P&O to invite us back once they have addressed the issues. We do not know yet when this will be.”

Freight lorries queue at the Port of Dover on Tuesday
Another vessel, Spirit of Britain, was detained on Tuesday after an inspection found “a number of deficiencies”.

The suspension of Dover-Calais sailings by P&O Ferries means there is a shortage of capacity on the key route.

This has contributed to large queues of lorries on the roads approaching the Port of Dover.

A 23-mile coastbound stretch of the M20 is closed from junction eight (Maidstone) to junction 11 (Westenhanger) to hold thousands of lorries as part of Operation Brock.

P&O Ferries has accused the MCA of carrying out inspections with “an unprecedented level of rigour”.

In response, the agency said it works “in exactly the same robust way” for every ship.

It previously cleared P&O Ferries’ Pride of Hull and European Causeway vessels, which are operating on the Hull-Rotterdam and Larne-Cairnryan routes respectively.

