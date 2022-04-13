Rental prices surge to new record amid demand mismatch, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rental prices surge to new record amid demand mismatch, report finds

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 12:03 am
The figures show that across the UK, outside of London, Wales saw the biggest annual rise in rental prices (PA)
The figures show that across the UK, outside of London, Wales saw the biggest annual rise in rental prices (PA)

The average rental asking price in the UK has jumped to a new record as demand continues to outstrip properties on the market, according to a report.

Property firm Rightmove’s first-quarter rental trends tracker found the average asking price per calendar month shot up by 10.8% year-on-year to £1,088 outside London and 14.3% to £2,193 inside the capital.

This marks the first time that rents outside of London rose by more than 10% annually, while the leap inside the capital was the largest of any region on record.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, UK asking rents rose by 1.8% in the first three months of the year, the group added.

Rightmove said the sky-high rental costs are being driven by an ongoing mismatch in demand and supply, with tenant demand up by 6% and the number of available rental properties having fallen by 50% over the past year.

It said: “The result of this ongoing mismatch between tenant demand and the properties available to rent means that tenants looking for a new place to move to are being faced with the most competitive rental market that Rightmove has ever recorded.

“There are more than triple the amount of tenants enquiring as there are rental properties available, meaning a high likelihood of landlords being able to choose between multiple suitable tenants.”

But it said there were some signs that conditions might be easing, with a 5% increase in the number of rental properties coming on to the market last month when compared with January and a 16% rise between February and March.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, said there were several factors behind the market challenges.

He said: “On the supply side, we’re hearing from agents and landlords that tenants are signing longer leases, which has prevented some of the stock that would normally come back on to the market from doing so.

“When it comes to demand, we’re still seeing the effects of the pandemic, whereby tenants are balancing what they need from a home and how close they need to live to work with where they can afford.”

The figures show that across the UK, outside of London, Wales saw the biggest annual rise in rental prices – up 13.9% to £882 per month, followed by the North West with a 12.8% increase to £937 per month.

The South West saw rents jump 12.2% annually to £1,202 per month, while Scotland saw growth of 11.2% to £852.

Data showing rental hotspots in the UK revealed that Swansea in Wales saw the largest annual increase in rental asking price of any region, jumping 19.7% from £653 per month to £782.

Manchester had an increase of 19.3% while Margate in the South East saw an 18.8% rise.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal