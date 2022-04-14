European markets jump after ECB holds interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
European markets jump after ECB holds interest rates

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 5:38 pm
ECB chief Christine Lagarde (John Stillwell/PA)
Europe’s markets climbed as traders welcomed the European Central Bank’s continued dovish monetary policy stance.

The ECB confirmed plans to wind down its stimulus plan but decided not to follow central banks in the US and UK by increasing interest rates.

The Cac was up 0.91% and the German Dax increased 0.72% by the end of the session.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 35.58 points, or 0.47%, at 7,616.38 points.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “While the US and UK go for more rate rises the ECB argues that no rush is necessary, with rate rises coming ‘some time’ after asset purchases end.

“This news has given new life to European markets, which have continued to make gains today after rebounding yesterday, while the euro is, unsurprisingly, taking it very badly, dropping to its lowest level in almost two years.

“This widening policy gap could be the break European markets are looking for, and certainly provides welcome relief from the negativity that has prevailed for most of the month.”

Sterling made gains against the dollar, which pulled back after a strong increase over recent weeks.

The pound increased by 0.18% against the dollar to 1.307, and fell 0.24% against the euro to 1.207.

Meanwhile, in the US stocks were mixed as the Dow Jones dipped slightly despite an increase in retail sales last month.

Shares in Twitter lifted after Tesla founder Elon Musk tabled a “full and final offer” for the social media platform, just days after declining to join the firm’s board after taking a 9.2% stake.

In company news, Wizz Air ascended on Thursday after it told shareholders it performed better than previously expected in the last three months of the year despite suspending flights to and from Ukraine, Russia and Moldova.

The Hungarian airline, which is listed in London, said that it expects to report an operating loss of around 190 million euros to 210 million euros (£158 million to £175 million) in the final quarter of its financial year.

Shares increased by 224p to 3,116p as investors cheered the optimistic update.

Technology group Halma also made gains after it bought a Canada-based underwater robot manufacturer called Deep Trekker.

The 60 million Canadian dollar (£36 million) deal will see the FTSE 100 listed company take over the business, which had 20 million dollars (£12 million) in revenue last year.

Halma closed 49p higher at 2,521p as a result.

Dunelm saw its shares rise after the home furnishings retailer said third-quarter sales rose 69% to £399 million in the three months to the end of March when compared with last year.

It finished the session up 5p at 1,065p.

The price of oil nudged lower as the Chinese authorities stood firm on their zero-Covid policy, although crude prices still remain higher for the week.

Brent crude decreased by 0.73% to 107.99 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 206p at 5,192p, Rolls-Royce, up 3.4p at 93.43p, IAG, up 5.18p at 145.48p, Whitbread, up 103p at 2,915p, and Landsec, up 22.4p at 770.8p.

The day’s biggest fallers were Dechra, down 262p at 3,822p, ITV, down 2.08p at 77.02p, Fresnillo, down 18.8p at 804p, Ocado, down 15p at 1,138.5p, and Coca-Cola HBC, down 16.5p at 1,583p.

