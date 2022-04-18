Workers flocked to commuter town offices in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Workers flocked to commuter town offices in March

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 12:02 am
Workers are shunning their traditional commute in favour of local offices. (Philip Toscano/PA)
Workers are shunning their traditional commute in favour of local offices. (Philip Toscano/PA)

Workers flocked to co-working spaces and offices in commuter towns in March as staff chose to work locally rather than make longer commutes, data shows.

Flexible office space provider IWG said it had seen a 91% rise in attendance in Maidenhead in March compared with the month before, while other offices also saw big rises.

Hemel Hempstead, up 81%, Aylesbury (46%) and Chertsey (34%) proved more popular over the month than in February.

“The shift to more flexible ways of working in the heart of local communities is happening fast and is irreversible,” said IWG chief executive Mark Dixon.

“The data shows not only is there strong appetite to spend part of the time in an office environment, particularly local flex spaces, and that the era of long daily commutes is well and truly over.

“Employees want to continue spending more time with their family and friends and less time commuting on a busy train or stuck in traffic.

“The growing popularity of hybrid working amongst employees and businesses means workers now have the freedom and flexibility to choose a location to work from which suits their lifestyle.”

IWG’s data also showed that office attendance had grown by more than a quarter in High Wycombe, Milton Keynes, Horsham, Woking, Uxbridge and Halifax.

It said that Wednesdays, up 33%, and Thursdays, up 32%, were the most popular days in March to head to the office compared with February.

The business said its data indicates workers are choosing hybrid working and splitting their time between home, a local office and occasional trips to head office.

The pandemic has led to widespread changes in the working patterns of office workers and many say they do not want to go back to the pre-pandemic status quo when it is over.

IWG runs the brands Regus and Spaces.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal