Cake Box sales jump 50% as expansion drives pandemic recovery

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 8:12 am
Egg-free cake retailer Cake Box has unveiled its latest results (Cake Box/PA)
Egg-free cake retailer Cake Box has unveiled its latest results (Cake Box/PA)

Cake Box has posted record sales for the past year as the cream cake retailer rebounded from the impact of the pandemic.

The business said sales jumped by around 50% for the year to March, after it was buoyed by strong momentum over the last six months.

The company, based in Enfield, north London, said it also saw particularly strong growth at the start of the financial year, which compared with full lockdown in the same period of 2020.

It highlighted that sales over the 10 months to March, excluding the period of full closures, increased by about 32%, with franchisees reporting 12% like-for-like growth.

Sukh Chamdal, co-founder and chief executive, said: “We have delivered another record performance for the year, demonstrating the continuing appeal of our customer and franchisee proposition.”

He added that online delivery and click and collect options helped support growth, with franchisees reporting a 41% jump in online trade over the 12 months to March.

The cream cake retailer said it was boosted by the opening of 31 stores over the period, taking it to 185 locations by the end of the year.

Cake Box added that it has also expanded it kiosk deal with Asda, opening 10 new sites in supermarkets during the year.

Mr Chamdal said: “Our strategy to reach customers across the UK is starting to deliver.

“This is thanks to the dedication, determination and commitment of the exceptional entrepreneurs in our Cake Box family, which continues to grow, providing opportunities for entrepreneurs, creating jobs and providing delicious, fresh cream cakes up and down the country.

“With a strengthened team and investment in our operations and processes, we have all the right ingredients to continue to sustainably grow the Cake Box customer base, brand and family.”

