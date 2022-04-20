Just Eat considers Grubhub sale as order numbers shrink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Just Eat considers Grubhub sale as order numbers shrink

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 8:03 am
Takeaway delivery specialist Just Eat is considering selling its Grubhub business after a fall in orders (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Just Eat Takeaway.com has said it is considering selling off its Grubhub arm after a slump in orders.

The takeaway delivery specialist only bought its US rival in a £5.75 billion deal in 2020 but has recently faced calls from one of its biggest shareholders to offload the business.

Activist investor Cat Rock Capital, which owns an almost 7% stake in the company, said last year that selling Grubhub would deal with Just Eat’s “deep and damaging” undervaluation.

Just Eat told shareholders on Wednesday that it is working with advisers to explore the possible sale of Grubhub or the potential “introduction of a strategic partner”.

“There can be no certainty that any such strategic actions will be agreed or what the timing of such agreements will be,” the company said.

It came as Just Eat said orders dropped by 1% to 264.2 million in the first three months of 2022 as it struggled against pandemic-boosted levels from last year.

Meanwhile, gross transaction values increased by 4% to 7.2 billion euros (£6 billion), representing a slowdown in growth.

As a result, it reduced its transaction value and earnings forecasts for the year.

Just Eat said growth in the current quarter is expected to “remain challenging” but stressed that returning customer numbers and order frequency have been above pre-pandemic levels.

Chief executive Jitse Groen said: “After two years of exceptional growth, we maintain the same high level of orders that were processed during the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Our priority for 2022 lies in enhancing profitability and strengthening our business.

“We expect profitability to gradually improve throughout the year, and to return to positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) in 2023.”

