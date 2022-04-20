Egg shortage fears as farmers threaten to stop production over prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Egg shortage fears as farmers threaten to stop production over prices

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 12:55 pm
Egg farmers have warned that customers could face shortages as producers consider stopping production (PA)
British egg farmers have warned that customers could face empty shelves as they consider a mass exodus due to a lack of support from supermarkets amid spiralling costs.

Farmers have previously called on supermarkets to increase their egg prices due to soaring feed and energy costs in the production process.

However, the industry has now warned that farmers are now considering stopping production at the end of their current flock after their demands were ignored.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) said the cost of feeding hens has jumped 50%, while energy prices have increased by 40%.

It added that fuels costs have increased by 30%, as firms have also had to swallow more expensive labour and packaging.

The industry body says it has asked Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Marks and Spencer, and Waitrose to raise prices to help, without any success.

It said the price of free range and organic eggs in supermarkets are now below a level whereby farmers can break even, calling for at least a 40p increase per dozen eggs.

A survey of egg producers by BFREPA found that 51% of farmers are “seriously considering stopping production” until the price they are paid improves.

A further 18% said they will make their decisions at the end of their current flock.

Robert Gooch, chief executive officer of the trade group, said: “There are clear and obvious cost increases being heaped upon farmers, and retailers simply aren’t sufficiently adjusting the retail price.

“Any increases being made are too little and too slow.

“They are suffocating businesses.

“This is nothing more than supermarkets putting cheap food marketing tactics above the needs of the primary producer.”

