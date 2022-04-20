Two-fifths of families with children ‘struggled with bills in early April’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Two-fifths of families with children ‘struggled with bills in early April’

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Around two-fifths of families with children at home were already struggling to pay their bills in early April as the living costs crisis deepened, according to comparethemarket.com (Philip Toscano/PA)
Around two-fifths of families with children at home were already struggling to pay their bills in early April as the cost-of-living crisis deepened, a survey has found.

Some 41% of households with children living at home said they had struggled with their bills over the past week, according to the research carried out on April 6 and 7.

This proportion has increased from 29% two years ago, according to comparethemarket.com’s household financial confidence tracker.

The latest findings will not yet have captured the full impact of higher bills and additional financial pressures placed on households in April, including the energy price cap increase, council tax rises and a national insurance (NI) hike to help pay for health and social care.

Nearly two-fifths (39%) of families with children do not feel confident that they will be able to meet payments or stay on top of household finances over the coming weeks.

Over a quarter (27%) of households without children also do not feel confident about their financial future, compared with 17% two years ago.

More than half (54%) of those surveyed are cutting back on eating out, while others are spending less on clothes (48%) and holidays (44%).

Nearly a third (32%) said they are cutting back on food.

Two-fifths (40%) of households have now spent some or all of their savings built up during lockdown – rising to half (50%) of families with children at home.

More than half (57%) do not feel confident that their savings will last them the rest of the year, or will cover future rises in the cost of living.

More than a fifth (21%) of households believe they are likely to take on extra debt to afford everyday bills, rising to 37% of those with children living at home.

Over half (53%) of those polled are trying to drive less to cope with the cost of fuel and more than third (36%) are trying to walk or cycle more instead of using their car.

Two-thirds (66%) of people surveyed feel more downbeat about their finances compared with last year.

Alex Hasty, director at comparethemarket.com, said: “The rising cost of living is squeezing household finances and it’s becoming harder for families to manage day-to-day spending.

“People are not only cutting back on luxuries, such as meals out, but also reducing essential spending on energy, fuel, and food. Concerningly, many households are using up savings they built during lockdown or going into debt to meet costs.

“For now, it’s vital that households look for savings wherever possible. It’s a good idea to make a note of the money coming in and out, helping you to see what you’re spending money on, and then set budgets for certain categories accordingly.”

– More than 2,100 people were surveyed across the UK.

