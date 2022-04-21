Deloitte fined £1.45m by watchdog over Mitie Group audit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Deloitte fined £1.45m by watchdog over Mitie Group audit

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 8:07 am
Deloitte has been fined over its 2016 audit of Mitie Group (Alamy/PA)
The accounting watchdog has fined Deloitte £1.45 million after failures in its audit of outsourcing giant Mitie Group.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) also handed a £40,056 fine to John Charlton, who worked on the audit for the corporate finance firm.

Both Deloitte and Mr Charlton admitted to breaches related to their “audit work of the company’s impairment testing of goodwill”, the FRC said.

It added that breaches of regulations by the auditors meant that Mitie’s accounts for 2016 contained “a material uncorrected misstatement” regarding the headroom of its healthcare division.

The accounts attributed £465.5 million to the value of goodwill – intangible company assets – with more than £107 million of this related to its healthcare operation.

Mitie van
The fine relates to Mitie’s accounts from the 2016 financial year (Ed Robinson/OneRedEye/PA)

Claudia Mortimore, deputy executive counsel at the FRC, said: “It is vital that audit work in relation to the carrying amount of goodwill is conducted properly and the disclosures are sufficient to enable investors to understand the position and have confidence in the numbers included in the financial statements.

“Deloitte has accepted that there were deficiencies in its audit work of goodwill in Mitie’s full-year 2016 financial statements.

“Since 2017, Deloitte has introduced a number of initiatives seeking to improve the quality of audit work related to goodwill and impairment.

“In addition to the financial sanction, Deloitte is required to report to the FRC on the efficacy of the initiative and, importantly, to provide empirical evidence as to whether they are leading to improvements in quality.”

The FRC said its initial fine of £2 million for Deloitte was reduced after early admissions by the company.

It comes as Deloitte faces further scrutiny over the quality of its accounting, with the FRC confirming last week that it is investigating the firm over its audits of rail and bus operator Go-Ahead.

