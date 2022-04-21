54% of people say rising living costs are stopping them saving as they want

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

54% of people say rising living costs are stopping them saving as they want

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 12:02 am
More than half (54%) of people say the surging cost of living is holding them back from saving as they want to, according to a survey for Cushon (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than half (54%) of people say the surging cost of living is holding them back from saving as they want to, according to a survey for Cushon (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than half (54%) of people say the surging cost of living is holding them back from saving as they want to, a survey has found.

And nearly two-fifths (38%) believe April’s national insurance (NI) hike to help pay for health and social care will make the situation worse, according to financial technology firm and workplace pension and savings provider Cushon.

Cushon said if their workplace pension uses “salary sacrifice” then NI contributions could be reduced.

Under salary sacrifice schemes, employees agree to reduce their salary by an amount equal to their pension contributions.

Their employer will then pay their total pension contributions, which saves the employee and the employer money in lower NI contributions.

Ben Pollard, chief executive and founder of Cushon said: “Salary sacrifice is a simple way for people paying into workplace pension schemes to save hundreds of pounds each year just by changing the way their contributions are made.”

However, people should bear in mind there could be downsides to salary sacrifice, such as decreased mortgage affordability based on someone’s income.

Employees currently pay NI on annual earnings above £9,880, but from July the threshold will increase to £12,570.

Baroness Ros Altmann, a former pensions minister, said: “Although it might not be right for some employees, especially those applying for a mortgage or close to minimum wage, for most workers salary sacrifice can be a great way to get more money into their pockets.

“Those people who are able to access salary sacrifice through their employer but choose not to take it up are missing out on ‘free money’ from the Government.

“As so often in pensions, the terminology is a major problem here. To most people sacrifice means giving something up rather than gaining anything extra.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal