People ‘spent more on charities, holidays and household bills in March’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

People ‘spent more on charities, holidays and household bills in March’

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 7:03 am
The number of transactions made by Nationwide Building Society members jumped in March, with more being spent on holidays, charities and household bills (Nick Ansell/PA)
The number of transactions made by Nationwide Building Society members jumped in March, with more being spent on holidays, charities and household bills (Nick Ansell/PA)

The number of transactions made by Nationwide Building Society members jumped in March, with more being spent on holidays, charities and household bills.

The Society tracked millions of credit, debit card and direct debit transactions made in March.

It said the number of transactions made by members during March jumped by 15% compared with February – from around 190 million to just over 217 million – with a total of nearly £8.1 billion spent.

The number of transactions on non-essentials passed 90 million in March for the first time this year.

There were 14% more transactions on non-essentials in March compared with the previous month, Nationwide said.

Holiday, airline travel and cruises spending continues to see growth as people plan for, or take, what may be their first trip abroad since the coronavirus pandemic started, it added.

Spending on charities also saw a significant rise in March, both compared to February (up 44% by value) and the same period last year (up 45% by value). The increase includes significant contributions to charities supporting Ukraine, Nationwide said.

Essential spending also increased by 11% by value compared with March 2021.

Fuel and electric car charging spending was up by more than half (56%) in by value compared with March last year, reflecting the high price of petrol and diesel, Nationwide said.

There was also a 15% increase in supermarket spending in March compared with February as the rising cost of food and drink continued to bite.

Travel Stock – Gibraltar
Holiday spending continues to grow as people plan for, or take, what may be their first trip abroad since the pandemic began (Ben Birchall/PA)

Spending on utilities and bills was 10% higher by value than a year earlier, Nationwide added.

Nationwide said it is urging those who are struggling financially to get in touch with their bank or building society if they need additional support.

Mark Nalder, head of payments at Nationwide Building Society, said: “March saw strong growth in overall spending as a result of 25 million extra transactions made during the month.

“Our data shows non-essential spending reached its highest level so far this year, which may come as a surprise given the continuing issues around the rising cost of living.

“However, after two years of enduring a pandemic, the combination of removed restrictions and longer days, our data indicates that people are making the most of the freedoms in 2022, whether that’s home or away.

“March also saw a significant increase in spending on charities. It’s perhaps no surprise that this has coincided with the conflict in Ukraine as people have looked to donate money to support Ukraine and the humanitarian effort.

“However, the spectre of rising costs such as fuel, food and energy remains and is clearly starting to bite.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal