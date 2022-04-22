North Sea merger sparks regulator’s fear of price hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

North Sea merger sparks regulator’s fear of price hikes

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 12:32 pm
Jack rigs are used by North Sea drillers (Steve Parsons/PA)
Jack rigs are used by North Sea drillers (Steve Parsons/PA)

A multi-billion pound deal in the North Sea could increase costs and reduce the quality of service for oil and gas producers, the competition regulator fears.

The £2.6 billion merger of Maersk Drilling and Noble could allow the firms to exercise too much control over the market, reduce competition and spark knock-on effects for households, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) warned.

A CMA probe found the offshore drilling contractors overlap in their supply of ‘jack-up’ rigs, a type of oil rig used in the North Sea.

The regulator said Maersk and Noble compete closely and face limited competition as two of the four biggest suppliers of offshore drilling.

“Offshore drilling services are critical for oil and gas producers,” said Colin Raftery, the CMA’s senior director of mergers.

“We’re therefore concerned that the loss of competition that this deal would bring about could result in higher prices or lower quality services, increasing operating costs for oil and gas producers in the UK North Sea.”

The UK faces an energy crisis and four in 10 people in Britain could fall into fuel poverty in October, energy bosses warned this week.

At the start of April, regulator Ofgem increased the price cap by 54% as wholesale prices for energy suppliers soared.

And the rising cost of fuel pushed the average price of petrol to record highs of £1.67 a litre this year and £1.79 a litre for diesel, hitting motorists across the UK.

The CMA’s investigation into Maersk and Noble, opened in February, focuses on jack-up supplies across north west Europe, including the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Both businesses already said they expect to sell several oil rigs to get over concerns about loss of competition.

The drilling giants now have five working days to offer proposals to the CMA to address the competition concerns, after which the regulator has a further five working days to consider whether to accept them or refer the case for further investigation.

The merger was announced in November and the combined company will be called Noble Corporation, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal