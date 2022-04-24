Morrisons cuts prices of 500 items including own-brand eggs and nappies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Morrisons cuts prices of 500 items including own-brand eggs and nappies

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 12:02 am
Morrisons said it was lowering 500 prices (PA)
Morrisons said it was lowering 500 prices (PA)

Morrisons has cut the prices of hundreds of products including eggs, beef and nappies amid the rising cost of living.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket said it has lowered the cost of more than 500 products – including refrigerated, frozen and store cupboard food, meat and cereal – accounting for around 6% of its total volume of sales.

The move comes as shoppers are increasingly turning to cheaper own-brand products, while the cost of groceries is now 5.2% higher than a year ago, according to data analytics company Kantar.

Morrisons chief executive, David Potts, said the price drops would make a noticeable difference to consumers.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts
Morrisons chief executive David Potts (Mikael Buck/Morrisons/PA)

“We know that our customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and we want to play our part in helping them when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping,” he said.

“These price cuts will have a noticeable and long-term impact on our customers’ budgets and demonstrate our commitment to offering them the best possible value.”

A 30-pack of own-brand eggs will sell for £2.99 instead of the previous £3.40, while a pack of paracetamol will cost 29p, down from 65p.

Shoppers can also buy a 430g pack of Morrisons British diced beef for £3.99 rather than £3.59, and a 33-pack of Nutmeg-brand nappies for £1.29, down from £1.40.

More than 180 additional products have also been included in new promotions such as ‘buy two for £1.80’ on cereals, ‘buy two for £3’ on breaded chicken and ‘buy two for £5’ on ready meals.

Along with Asda, Morrisons has been one of the supermarkets hardest hit by shoppers spending less, with Kantar saying the Bradford-headquartered supermarket saw sales drop 11.5% in the last three years.

