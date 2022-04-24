First Pendolino returns to the rails in largest train fleet refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
First Pendolino returns to the rails in largest train fleet refurbishment

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 12:03 am
Passengers will travel on the first train modernised in the biggest fleet refurbishment on Britain’s railways on Monday (Avanti West Coast/PA)
Passengers will travel on the first train modernised in the biggest fleet refurbishment on Britain’s railways on Monday.

The Pendolino trains will return to service with the 5.05am departure from Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston.

The operator said they will “look and feel like new trains”, with more comfortable seats, a redesigned shop and better on-board information.

A wheel chair space on a Pendolino train
New carpets have been fitted (Avanti West Coast/PA)

Avanti West Coast’s entire fleet of 56 Pendolinos will be refurbished as part of a £117 million programme.

Other changes include upgraded lighting, refurbished toilets and new carpets.

All 35 Pendolinos with 11 carriages will see one first class carriage converted to standard class.

Standard premium seats on a Pendolino train
New standard premium seats on the refurbished train (Avanti West Coast/PA)

Rail minister Wendy Morton said: “The iconic Pendolino is back and better than ever before.

“This refurbished version of the classic fleet is a fantastic example of our cutting-edge rail network and how our railways are leading the way in creating a cleaner, more environmentally friendly and modern transport system.”

Avanti West Coast managing director Phil Whittingham said: “This investment has been one of the key promises to our customers, and they will see a dramatic transformation of our well-loved fleet.

“The refurbished Pendolinos look and feel like new trains, with state-of-the-art technology as well as brand new seats that promise best-in-class comfort.”

A new bar area on a Pendolino train
A new bar area has been installed (Avanti West Coast/PA)

The refurbishment is being carried out by manufacturer Alstom at its new depot in Widnes, Cheshire.

The second train to be overhauled will return to service in early May.

Rolling stock asset manager Angel Trains has financed the programme, which is due to run until 2024.

Peter Broadley, managing director for services at Alstom, said: “Our team at Widnes have created something amazing and we are incredibly proud of the final product.

“We hope it secures the future of the Pendolinos on the West Coast for many years to come.”

Virgin boss Sir Richard Branson stands next to Virgin Trains' new Pendolino train
Virgin boss Sir Richard Branson with a Pendolino before the trains entered service in July 2002 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

The tilting, electric Pendolinos transformed long-distance rail travel when they were introduced on the West Coast Main Line by then-operator Virgin Trains in July 2002.

They have clocked up more than 272 million miles serving cities such as Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Avanti West Coast’s other train fleet – diesel-powered Voyagers – is being replaced by new electric and hybrid trains built by Hitachi from 2023.

