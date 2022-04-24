73% of home buyers ‘have been chain-free so far in 2022’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
73% of home buyers ‘have been chain-free so far in 2022’

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 12:03 am
For every 10 homes sold so far in 2022, only around three of those buyers have brought a home on to the market to sell, according to estate agent Hamptons (Yui Mok/PA)
Nearly three-quarters (73%) of home buyers this year so far have been chain-free, according to analysis.

This is up from just over two-thirds (69%) of buyers who were not part of a housing chain last year.

Selling to a chain-free buyer is often a preferred option for sellers looking to speed up a sale and reduce the chances of it falling through as the sale does not hinge on other house sales successfully going through.

Estate agent Hamptons, which used its own data for the research, said it currently takes the average chain-free buyer 91 days to exchange after having an offer accepted – 20 days quicker than a buyer who had a property to sell.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “The current pace of the market has put buyers with a home to sell at the back of the queue.

“In a fast-paced market such as today, over three-quarters of sellers had multiple offers on the table to choose from.

“And given chain-free buyers tend to complete quicker and sales are less likely to fall through, they are fast becoming the preferred option for sellers.

“However, chains serve an important role in the market, helping people move up and down the housing ladder.

“And it’s second and third steppers (moving up the steps of the property ladder) alongside downsizers who rely on the capital raised from the sale of their home for their next purchase who are finding it particularly tough.

“This is also exacerbating the lack of stock given their homes are increasingly being bought by first-time buyers and investors who do not have a property to sell.

“Roughly speaking, for every 10 homes sold so far in 2022, only three of those buyers will bring a home on to the market to sell, creating a chain.”

