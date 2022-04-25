Asda cuts prices and lifts hourly pay in £73m investment plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Asda cuts prices and lifts hourly pay in £73m investment plan

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 8:07 am
Asda is reducing the price of more than 100 items, as part of a £73 million investment (Rui Vieira/PA)
Asda is reducing the price of more than 100 items, as part of a £73 million investment (Rui Vieira/PA)

Asda has revealed plans to invest more than £73 million to support customers and staff during the cost-of-living crisis over the next year.

The supermarket group said it is reducing the price of over 100 popular items, including tea bags, rice and cheddar cheese, for the year as part of the measures.

It added that the investment means shop floor workers will see their hourly rate increase to £10.10 from July.

The moves come a week after the company said it will axe its Smart Price range and replace it with new Just Essentials by Asda products, which it said comprises a broader range of products.

Zuber and Mohsin Issa
Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa completed a £6.8 billion takeover of Asda last year (EG/PA)

Asda, which was bought by the Issa brothers and backers TDR Capital last year, has become the latest supermarket to push down prices of some items as households come under increased financial pressure.

Earlier on Monday, rival Morrisons said it would cut the price of around 500 items including eggs, beef and nappies amid the rising cost of living.

Leeds-based Asda said its own research found that nine in 10 consumers are concerned about inflationary pressures to their budgets while the disposable incomes of customers dived.

It said products covered by the “dropped and locked” price pledge will see an average reduction of 12%, including a 25% drop in the price of a bag of Asda easy cook rice to 75p.

It comes as retailers reported a 3.3% increase in food inflation last month, which is expected to rise further.

The group also confirmed it will increase its pay rate to £10.10 per hour from July, 60p more than the National Living Wage.

It comes after Tesco increased basic pay to £10.10 per hour earlier this month while other supermarket groups have also increased wages.

Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda, said: “We know that household budgets are being squeezed by an increasing cost of living and we are committed to doing everything we can to support our customers, colleagues and communities in these exceptionally tough times.

“We’re standing side by side with the families and communities who are juggling so many demands at the moment.

“We’re taking unprecedented action to give families some additional stability and certainty in their weekly shopping by lowering and locking over 100 prices until the end of the year.

“We’re also proud to be investing in increasing the pay for our hard-working store colleagues and continuing to support the communities we are part of.”

